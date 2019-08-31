Centre, State finding new ways to eject foreigners: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Centre and the State governments have been discussing new ways to eject foreigners after the “disappointment” with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The final NRC published on Friday excluded 19,06,657 people from a total of 3.29 crore applicants. The excluded people are not technically foreigners, as they have legal options to challenge their status.

“I don’t think this is the final list. There are many more to come,” Mr. Sarma said, adding that efforts were on to explore ways to ferret out more foreigners from the State.

Assam’s indigenous people believe there are at 40 lakh foreigners or illegal immigrants in the State. The July 2009 petition in the Supreme Court that triggered the exercise claimed the State had 41 lakh foreigners.

Mr. Sarma did not specify the measures being discussed, but one of the ways is believed to push the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to let the allegedly persecuted non-Muslims from India’s neighbourhood – Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – be absorbed as citizens.

The final NRC exclusion list is believed to contain the names of many Hindu Bengali people, the BJP’s vote bank. The party has been unhappy with the final NRC.