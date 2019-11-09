Centre slashing funds: Gehlot

The Congress government in Rajasthan has accused the Centre of slashing the State’s share in the Central taxes and grants, while deciding to revise priorities for developmental works in view of the economic recession. The State has also demanded a financial assistance of ₹2,645 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund as compensation for farmers.

‘Myopic decisions’

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has asked the Department officials to focus on stepping up revenue collection by mobilising the State’s own resources. He said Rajasthan had been adversely affected by the weakening economy and the Centre’s “myopic decisions”, including a flawed GST implementation.

After a review meeting of the Department, Mr. Gehlot said the State was likely to get ₹7,348 crore less from the Centre during the current financial year, against ₹5,600 crore less in 2018-19. “The Union government will not only pay ₹4,172 crore lesser in the State’s share in Central taxes, but it will also reduce the grants under the Centrally sponsored schemes by ₹3,176 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while the priorities in taking up developmental works would be reworked, some new action plans would be formulated to strengthen the State’s economy through an efficient financial management, which was also adopted during the tenure of his previous government.

The Congress, which is facing a difficult financial situation partly because of its decisions on farm loan waiver and unemployment allowance to the youths, is likely to raise the issue of slashing of funds in a big way during the party’s nationwide agitation against the Narendra Modi government. The issues of economic crisis, unemployment and agricultural distress are being highlighted in the protests.

Compensation sought

The State government has also demanded an assistance of ₹2,645 crore from the NDRF as compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged in the heavy rains and floods during this year’s monsoon. The demand for compensation included ₹369 crore for losses incurred because of soil erosion at agricultural land.