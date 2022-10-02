Centre should give weekly money to needy families across India as social security: Gehlot

Mr. Gehlot said that the Centre should learn from States and implement their schemes at the national level

PTI Jaipur:
October 02, 2022 17:03 IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressing a gathering in Bikaner on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that the Centre should provide money on a weekly basis as social security to all needy people in the country similar to that in the U.S. and U.K.

He said that instead of being arrogant, the government of India should also learn from States and implement their good schemes at the national level.

“Why should not families compulsorily get weekly money like other countries? This will help in running the families and only those who need it will get. This is called social security. You go to London, America , social security is everywhere,” he said.

He also highlighted various schemes and programmes launched in his state for the common people.

The Chief Minister said his government launched ‘Indira Rasoi’ scheme to provide food at ₹8 per plate, Indira Gandhi Urban employment scheme while health insurance of ₹10 lakh under Chiranjeevi scheme made treatment free in all government hospitals across the State.

He said the Prime Minister had said in video conferences that States should learn from each other, but the Centre should also learn from the works of States, and implement them instead of being arrogant.

