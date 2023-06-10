Centre sets up Committee in Manipur under Governor to facilitate peace-making process

June 10, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Centre has constituted a Peace Committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process among various ethnic groups, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on June 10.

The Committee will be headed by the State Governor Anusuiya Uike.

The members of the Committee include the Chief Minister and a few Ministers in the State Government, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties. The Committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, littérateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the State, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups. The Committee will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, the MHA statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the constitution of the Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation when he visited the State from May 29-June 1.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

So far, nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

