Centre sanctioned NH projects worth ₹3 lakh crore in 10 years in northeast region: Gadkari

October 31, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Guwahati

The Union Minister also announced sanction of ₹800 crore under two schemes for Assam.

PTI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gatkari with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media after reviewing National Highway projects in the northeastern States, in Guwahati, on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on October 31 said national highway projects worth nearly ₹3 lakh core have been sanctioned in the past 10 years, increasing the length of NH by 45% in the northeast region.

Mr. Gadkari, however, also warned that the authorities are facing land acquisition problems in some of the northeastern States such as Nagaland and Meghalaya and projects could be closed if the issues are not resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the progress of NH works in Assam, Mr. Gadkari said, "Projects worth ₹2,89,425 have been given to NE in the last 10 years. These comprise upcoming, ongoing and completed projects.” He said the length of national highways in the region has gone up from about 10,800 km in 2014 to 15,740 km now.

