HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre sanctioned NH projects worth ₹3 lakh crore in 10 years in northeast region: Gadkari

The Union Minister also announced sanction of ₹800 crore under two schemes for Assam.

October 31, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gatkari with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media after reviewing National Highway projects in the northeastern States, in Guwahati, on October 31, 2023.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gatkari with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media after reviewing National Highway projects in the northeastern States, in Guwahati, on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on October 31 said national highway projects worth nearly ₹3 lakh core have been sanctioned in the past 10 years, increasing the length of NH by 45% in the northeast region.

Mr. Gadkari, however, also warned that the authorities are facing land acquisition problems in some of the northeastern States such as Nagaland and Meghalaya and projects could be closed if the issues are not resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the progress of NH works in Assam, Mr. Gadkari said, "Projects worth ₹2,89,425 have been given to NE in the last 10 years. These comprise upcoming, ongoing and completed projects.” He said the length of national highways in the region has gone up from about 10,800 km in 2014 to 15,740 km now.

The Union Minister also announced sanction of ₹800 crore under two schemes for Assam.

Related Topics

road transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.