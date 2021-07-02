COVID-19 | Centre sends teams to six States reporting high number of cases
The teams being sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur will support them in their efforts in tacking the pandemic.
The Central government has sent multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur, which are reporting high number of COVID-19 cases.
They will interact with the local authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.
Dr. L. Swasticharan, Add. DDG & Director EMR, will lead the team to Manipur, Dr. Sanjay Sadhukhan, Professor AIIH&PH (Arunachal Pradesh) Dr. R.N. Sinha Dir Professor, AIIH&PH (Tripura); Dr. Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist (Kerala); Dr. A Dan, Public Health Specialist (Odisha); and Dr. Dibakar Sahu, Assistant Professor, AIIMS-Raipur (Chhattisgarh).
“The teams will be supporting them in their efforts for targeted COVID response and management, and effectively tackling the pandemic,” said a government release.
The two-member high level teams consist of a clinician and a public health expert.
The teams will monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, involving testing, surveillance and containment operations; adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour; availability of hospital beds and logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., besides vaccination progress. They will also suggest remedial actions.