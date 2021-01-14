Centre releases ₹90.56 crore for second Integrated Check Post in Tripura

Tripura has received ₹90.56 crore from the Centre for acquisition of land for the State’s second Integrated Check Post. The fund has been made available from the ₹365 crore the central government sanctioned for the ICP at Sabroom, about 73 km south of Agartala.
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed that ₹90.56 crore has been disbursed to the south Tripura district magistrate to complete land acquisition formalities. Land Port Authority of India had sent requisition for 49 acre land for setting up the ICP.
The work for the second ICP gained momentum after the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the project in 2018. The first ICP was set up at Agartala in 2013.
Sabroom is about 70 km from Bangladesh’s Chittagong port and the proposed ICP will deal with consignments to and from the port . Road connectivity with the port will be established after inauguration of the ‘Friendship Bridge’ over the River Feni at Sabroom–Ramgarh (Bangladesh) border.
Senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India, the implementing agency, recently inspected the 150-metre long bridge ahead of its opening. Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh are expected to virtually inaugurate the bridge soon, officials said.
The incumbent BJP-IPFT coalition government in the State has also selected Sabroom to establish the State’s first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with ₹1,500 core in central assistance .
