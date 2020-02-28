Centre rejected demand for OBC data in Census 2021, Speaker informs Maharashtra Assembly

28 February 2020 14:05 IST

State had recommended that the Centre add a separate column for OBCs in the Census

The Maharashtra Assembly was informed on Friday that the Centre has said that the OBC Census will not be held during the 2021 Census. Speaker Nana Patole read out the Centre’s reply to the State Assembly resolution passed on January 8.

The Maharashtra Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution, moved by the Speaker, recommending that the Centre add a separate column for OBCs in the Census.

Mr. Patole said that the demand has been pending for years. “This is national Census. The numbers and information is used for schemes and welfare schemes. We must resolve to ensure OBC Census this time,” said Mr. Patole.

Senior NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad asked the Assembly not to wait for the Centre’s order.

“The staff doing Census will be of State government. Let this Assembly pass a resolution asking them to include an OBC column,” he suggested, adding that this should be the “guiding light” for rest of the country. Congress leader and OBC Welfare Minister Vijay Vadettiwar seconded the demand.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the government’s representatives will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the last week of Budget session to demand the same.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that a delegation comprising Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and senior leaders meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. LoP Devendra Fadnavis said that a policy decision needed to be taken at the Centre.