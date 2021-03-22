Centre punishing Delhi govt. for supporting farmers’ stir: Kejriwal

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Baghapurana in Moga district on Sunday.

AAP national convener accuses Punjab Chief Minister of not fulfilling poll promises

Addressing a kisan mahapanchayat in Moga in Punjab on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said the Central government was punishing the Delhi government for supporting the farmers in their agitation against the three new agricultural laws but AAP was strongly against the laws.

“I have been a part of this movement since the beginning and refused to sign the documents to convert the stadiums into jails where the agitating farmers would be held. Due to this, the Narendara Modi government is causing us great inconvenience,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

He added that the Centre had brought a Bill last week in the Parliament which takes away the powers from the elected government and puts it in the hands of the Lieutenant-Governor.

He assured the farmers that as long as he was the Chief Minister, he would not let the Central Government take any unruly action against those protesting in Delhi and that his government, along with the farmers, would overcome all obstacles that are being created for them.

Making an electoral pitch for the Punjab Assembly election scheduled to be held next year, Mr. Kejriwal said four years ago Chief Minster Amrinder Singh also made many promises to the people and farmers of the State but all his promises have remained unfulfilled.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that can make 24-hour electricity possible for the people of Punjab. If the people of Punjab vote for AAP, the State can have free education and good health services like we promised and delivered in Delhi,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Promises jobs

Mr. Kejriwal also promised to provide employment to all 20 lakh youths in Punjab who were issued unemployment cards by the State government in the name of votes. He also said that AAP will give unemployment allowances to the people till the time they get jobs and requested them not to throw the card away since it will make them realise how they have been deceived by a party in the name of votes.