Centre providing assistance of ₹2 lakh crore to boost infrastructural projects in Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde

January 30, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - Pune

Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government was fully behind Maharashtra’s path to progress, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said it was providing financial assistance to the tune of ₹2 lakh crore to boost various infrastructural projects in the State.

Addressing a gathering during his visit to an agricultural expo in Nashik city, Mr. Shinde said the State government had approached the Centre to resolve issues pertaining to sugar factories and that the Centre assured to take positive decisions for the survival of the industry in the State.

“The State government is committed to the development of common people and has taken several decisions in their interest in the last six months… The first phase of Samruddhi Expressway [Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway] linking Nagpur and [the temple town of] Shirdi has already been completed. Our government is committed to complete the next phase of the project that will become a game-changer for Maharashtra’s development,” Mr. Shinde said.

Ever since Mr. Shinde’s intra-party revolt in June last year split the Shiv Sena and toppled Uddhav Thackeray’s tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the new government of CM Shinde and the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis has faced flak from the Opposition MVA coalition for reportedly “losing” big-ticket projects like Vedanta-Foxconn to neighbouring Gujarat.

Earlier this month, Mr. Shinde, following his return from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, had claimed that one lakh jobs would be created — directly or indirectly — as a result of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to the tune of ₹1.37 lakh crore signed by the State government.

Taking a jibe at the MVA, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, Mr. Shinde had stressed that these MoUs would be “executed on the ground and not just remain on paper.”

Given the imminent announcement to the long-pending Maharashtra civic polls, the high-staked contest for the Mumbai civic body or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to be a decisive one between the rival Shiv Sena factions led by Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Shinde.

While the Thackeray camp (along with the MVA) have been crafting a narrative of a ‘deferential’ Maharashtra of the BJP-Shinde-led Sena coalition kowtowing to the BJP brass at the Centre, the latter has been at pains to show that a government backed by the BJP-led Centre’s might is more beneficial for the State.