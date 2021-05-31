Centre provided ₹204 crore to Himachal Pradesh to tackle COVID-19: BJP spokesperson

Talking to the media in Shimla, Randhir Sharma said the Centre also provided several oxygen plants and other equipment to the State.

Talking to the media in Shimla, Mr. Sharma said the Centre also provided several oxygen plants and other equipment to the State.

His remarks come hours after Shimla rural Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh asked the Himachal Pradesh government to issue a “white paper” regarding how much financial aid it got out of the ₹20 lakh crore relief package announced by the Centre.

Vikramaditya also claimed that the State government has asked BJP MLAs or other party leaders to distribute home isolation kits to patients while completely ignoring 21 Congress MLAs in the State.

Responding to this, Mr. Sharma said if Congress MLAs want to distribute these kits to home isolated COVID-19 patients, they should contact Deputy Commissioners.

Meanwhile, the BJP spokesperson lauded the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and recounted its achievements in the past seven years.