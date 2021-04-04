Centre praises Rajasthan’s achievements in ration card scheme

JAIPUR

04 April 2021 04:56 IST

Make the process for procurement of wheat offline in current season, says Jaipur .

The Centre has praised the achievements of Rajasthan in the implementation of “one nation, one ration card” scheme to enable the migrant workers and their family members access the benefits of PDS from anywhere. Rajasthan is the 12th State to successfully undertake the reform.

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, who was on a visit to the State over the week-end, observed the process for biometric authentication and transparency in the distribution of ration under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). He held detailed discussions with the State government’s officers on the arrangements for procurement of wheat in rabi marketing year 2021-22.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya apprised Mr. Pandey of the initiatives launched for supply of foodgrains under the PDS and various inspections undertaken in the field on every Saturday during the last three months. The demand for making the process for procurement of wheat offline in the current season was reiterated before the Food Secretary.

State Food & Civil Supplies Secretary Naveen Jain said all the announcements made in the budget for the welfare of ration dealers had been implemented and steps taken for strengthening the NFSA.

Mr. Pandey suggested that the State government construct more warehouses for storing the foodgrains and ensure optimum utilisation of the resources provided by the Centre to protect the interests of the farmers.