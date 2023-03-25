ADVERTISEMENT

Centre played active role in ensuring hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from LS: JD(U)

March 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Patna

Party says due procedure was not followed in the disqualification

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh in Lok Sabha during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Janata Dal (United) stayed away from the Mahagathbandhan’s (grand alliance) protest against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, the party on Saturday charged the Central government with having played an “active role in ensuring hasty disqualification” of Mr. Gandhi.

“Due procedure should be followed in disqualification of an MP upon conviction in a case. There should be a notification from the Election Commission [EC] on which the Lok Sabha Speaker should act after seeking approval of the President. Obviously, this takes some time,” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh while adding, “In case of Rahul Gandhi though, the disqualification was ordered in less than 24 hours of the court order. The hadbadi [haste] shows that the government at the Centre has played an active role in the issue.”

Also read: SC urged to remove criminal defamation as grounds for automatic disqualification of lawmakers

This also shows the ruling dispensation’s baukhalahat aur hatasha (exasperation and desperation), said Mr. Singh. “However, the people of the country are smart enough and they [BJP] will also be held accountable at the appropriate time”, he said further. Mr. Singh is considered a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In August 2022, JD(U) had snapped ruling ties with the BJP to form the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Opposition holds protest march after Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Earlier on Friday, JD(U) raised eyebrows by staying away from the protest march of the ruling alliance parties in the State Assembly over Mr. Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification. JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar blamed lack of coordination for his party’s absence at the march. However, later, JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary expressed “surprise” over Mr. Gandhi’s suspension and said it was not a “welcome move”.

On the issue of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s questioning by CBI in the land-for-job case on Saturday, Mr. Singh alleged, “It is yet another instance of how Central agencies are being used to settle scores with political opponents”.

“They [CBI] say the irregularities took place in 2008 but who stopped them from taking any action for so many years?” asked the JD(U) national president while speaking to mediapersons in Patna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Rahul Gandhi / laws

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US