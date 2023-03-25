Centre played active role in ensuring hasty disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from LS: JD(U)

March 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Patna

A day after Janata Dal (United) stayed away from the Mahagathbandhan’s (grand alliance) protest against disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP, the party on Saturday charged the Central government with having played an “active role in ensuring hasty disqualification” of Mr. Gandhi.

“Due procedure should be followed in disqualification of an MP upon conviction in a case. There should be a notification from the Election Commission [EC] on which the Lok Sabha Speaker should act after seeking approval of the President. Obviously, this takes some time,” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh while adding, “In case of Rahul Gandhi though, the disqualification was ordered in less than 24 hours of the court order. The hadbadi [haste] shows that the government at the Centre has played an active role in the issue.”

This also shows the ruling dispensation’s baukhalahat aur hatasha (exasperation and desperation), said Mr. Singh. “However, the people of the country are smart enough and they [BJP] will also be held accountable at the appropriate time”, he said further. Mr. Singh is considered a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In August 2022, JD(U) had snapped ruling ties with the BJP to form the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Earlier on Friday, JD(U) raised eyebrows by staying away from the protest march of the ruling alliance parties in the State Assembly over Mr. Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification. JD(U) spokesperson Niraj Kumar blamed lack of coordination for his party’s absence at the march. However, later, JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary expressed “surprise” over Mr. Gandhi’s suspension and said it was not a “welcome move”.

On the issue of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s questioning by CBI in the land-for-job case on Saturday, Mr. Singh alleged, “It is yet another instance of how Central agencies are being used to settle scores with political opponents”.

“They [CBI] say the irregularities took place in 2008 but who stopped them from taking any action for so many years?” asked the JD(U) national president while speaking to mediapersons in Patna.

