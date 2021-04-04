Other States

Centre orders deployment of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

fire broke that out in the forest of Junastat in Bhimtal area of Nainital district, Saturday evening, April 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government has ordered the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires in the State.

The Home Minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and took stock of the situation arising out of the forest fires.

"I have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister @TIRATHSRAWAT and inquired about the forest fires. To overcome fires and prevent loss of life and property, the central government has issued orders for immediately making available teams of @NDRFHQ and helicopters to the government of Uttarakhand," Mr. Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.

Comments
Related Articles

Befitting reply to Chattisgarh Naxal attack will be given at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

TMC goons to be in jail within a month of BJP coming to power in Bengal: Adityanath

Centre’s onslaught against people of J&K has to be taken head on collectively, says Mehbooba

W.B. Assembly elections | ‘Factually incorrect’: ECI on Mamata’s claims about presence of outsiders at Nandigram polling booth

Assam makes COVID-19 negative report must for passengers from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Assam Assembly elections | Shah claims ‘double engine’ Government will ensure growth

28 shops gutted after fire breaks out in market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Assam Assembly elections | Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, J&K schools for students up to Class 9 to remain shut till Apr 18

Sukma encounter: Efforts on to recover bodies of 20 jawans from encounter site, one still missing

Coronavirus | Mumbai airport to levy ₹1,000 fine for protocol violation

Ex-J&K Bank chairman held in “illegal allotment case” in Srinagar

Centre praises Rajasthan’s achievements in ration card scheme

Coronavirus | Gujarat grappling with second wave

Woman stripped naked, beaten for dowry in Odisha

Alleged PFI men got funds to stoke riots in Hathras, says STF

Coronavirus | Woman given two doses of vaccine in U.P.

Punjab CM seeks continuance of system of payment to farmers

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 4:29:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/centre-orders-deployment-of-ndrf-teams-helicopters-in-uttarakhand-to-tackle-forest-fires/article34237444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY