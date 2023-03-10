Centre ordered to compensate kin of 1994 Assam fake encounter victims  

March 10, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Centre to pay ₹20 lakh each to the families of five victims of a fake encounter in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district almost three decades ago.

The order on the 29-year-old incident at Dangari was issued on March 9.

The Army’s 18 Punjab Regiment claimed to have killed five men— Prabin Sonowal, Pradip Dutta, Debajit Biswas, Akhil Sonowal, and Bhaben Moran— in an encounter in February 1994. Prabin was a local leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The encounter followed the murder of Rameshwar Singh, the general manager of the Assam Frontier Tea Limited at the Talap Tea Estate in the Tinsukia district, by members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The bullet-riddled bodies of the five men were recovered from the Dibru-Saikhowa Reserve Forest. They were among nine the Army had detained at its Dhola camp from February 17-19 in connection with Singh’s killing.

“Justice has finally been served after 29 years. For too long, the families of the five have suffered for something they did not do,” Jagadish Bhuyan, general secretary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad told The Hindu.

As the vice-president of the AASU then, he had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gauhati High Court on February 22, 1994, seeking information about the whereabouts of the five youths after the local police confirmed their detention at the Army’s Dhola camp.

The High Court immediately issued an order to the Army to produce the detained youths before a magistrate.

A glimmer of hope for the families of the five victims came in October 2018 when an Army court in Assam ordered the dismissal from service and life imprisonment of seven personnel, including a Major General.

The court-martial at the Army’s Dinjan base in Tinsukia district pronounced the judgement against Major General A.K. Lal, Colonels Thomas Matthew and R.S. Sibiren, Captains Dilip Singh and Jagdeo Singh, and Naiks Albinder Singh and Shivender Singh.