Centre of Excellence to come up in Rajasthan forestry training institute

31 October 2021 01:41 IST

Climate change expertise will be developed

The climate change expertise will be developed for the first time among the forest officials in Rajasthan with the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the Forestry and Wildlife Training Institute in Jaipur.

Approval given

The State Government has given approval to the new centre under the Societies Registration Act. Titled as the Centre for Conservation of Natural Resources, Environment Protection and Climate Change, the new institution will help in policy formation for a better conservation of wildlife reserves and natural resources, while involving the climate change experts of international repute in the measures for environment protection. Principal Forest and Environment Secretary Sreya Guha said here earlier this week that the Centre of Excellence would offer training programmes to the students, researchers, academicians and environmental activists in addition to the forest officials. “The institute will establish itself as a world class training centre with the new facility,” Ms. Guha said.

An appropriate framework would be established in the institute for long-term management to meet the requirements of the changing times and circumstances, Ms. Guha said. The training programmes will be organised in collaboration with reputed institutions in the country engaged in the research on the impacts of climate change.

Established in 1986 under the National Social Forestry Project, the Forestry and Wildlife Training Institute has been advising the State government on policy formation for managing the fast diminishing forest resources, while ensuring livelihood security of the people living in and around the forested areas. Two subsidiary campuses of the institute function from Jodhpur and Alwar, providing training to the Forest Department’s front-line staff.