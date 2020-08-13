Centre, NSCN-IM talks: Manipur’s territory won’t be compromised, says Biren Singh

IMPHAL

13 August 2020 16:25 IST

We have been given assurances that all major decisions will be taken in consultation with stakeholders, he says

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday assured the people that Manipur’s territory shall not be compromised as a result of the ongoing talks between the Centre and the NSCN-IM.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official “Patriots day” event, held in memory of Bir Tikendrajit, a prince, and Thangal General, an officer, who defended Manipur’s territory in the August 1891 war. Both were hanged to death on August 13, 1891 following a kangaroo court verdict.

The 129th anniversary was held as a government function. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes along with some Ministers and officials.

Mr. Biren Singh said, “Manipur’s territory shall not be compromised. I had gone to Delhi along with some other civil society organisation leaders to discuss the issue. We had been given assurances that all major decisions will be taken in consultation with the stakeholders and the people of Manipur.”

Floral tributes

Floral tributes were paid to the two leaders at the Saheed Minar park where they were publicly hanged and Hicham Yaicham Pat in Imphal where the prince was cremated. Tributes were also paid to Thangal General’s statue at the palace compound.

The function was observed at several places in Manipur and Manipuri populated areas in Assam and other northeastern States.

For some days, the civil society organisations have been saying the proposed agreement should not affect the territory of Manipur. General secretary of NSCN-IM Thuingaleng Muivah and other leaders are in New Delhi for the last round of talks before inking an agreement. Mr. Biren Singh called for unity among the people saying as long as people are united nothing can be done against their wishes.