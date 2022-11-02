Centre notifies appointment of 10 additional judges to Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 00:46 IST

The strength of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has gone up to 66 against a sanctioned strength of 85

The Union Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Of these, nine are judicial officers while one lawyer has been elevated. Five of those appointed are women. Lawyer and additional advocate general of Haryana, Kuldeep Tiwari, is also among those elevated as additional judges. Registrar general of the High Court Sanjiv Berry has also been appointed as an additional judge. Other judicial officers are Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur and Vikram Aggarwal. With the latest appointments, the strength of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has gone up to 66 against a sanctioned strength of 85.



