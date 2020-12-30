‘Centre must show open mind in talks with farmers’

It should move towards a solution, says Deepender Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the Union government must show flexible approach and open mind in its meeting with the farmers on Wednesday to accept their demands.

Speaking to the protesting farmers at Kittlana toll plaza holding indefinite dharna, Mr. Hooda said the farmers were on the streets for 34 days in the bitter cold, but the rulers were resting in their heated rooms, indifferent to their sufferings. “They have forgotten that it is the farmers and farm labourers who have elevated them to the position of power,” he said.

‘Still time to recover’

Mr. Hooda advised the government that they still had the time to recover. “The government should adopt positive thinking in talks with the farmers’ organisations on Wednesday and move towards a solution. If the government still does not understand the pain of the farmers, then it would have to pay dearly in the times to come. In Wednesday’s talks, the government should adopt a flexible approach and meet the demands of the farmers, so that this movement can end and the farmers can return to their homes,” Mr. Hooda suggested.

Mr. Hooda said he had joined the protest not as an MP but as a person belonging to the farmers’ family. “It is our duty to stand with the farmers and soldiers of the country,” he said.