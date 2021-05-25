Centre must resume talks with agitating farmers: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File Photo.

CHANDIGARH

25 May 2021 19:31 IST

Find an honourable solution, say leaders from Punjab, Haryana

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) on Tuesday urged the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State to resume the process of dialogue with farmers, who were agitating against the Centre’s farm laws.

Mr. Hooda said the responsibility of convincing the Union government rests with the BJP-JJP government.

“Haryana’s borders with Delhi have been the epicentre of the movement since the day it began and the State government should have convinced the Centre to find an honourable solution. The protests are happening on our land and hence it is the responsibility of the BJP-JJP government to convince the Central government to accept the demands of the farmers and find a respectful solution,” he said.

“The government should try to find a respectful solution in broader national interest. The movement has completed six months and a large number of farmers are sitting on protests site near Delhi. In such a situation, we urge the government to hold talks with them in a positive mindset.”

Mr. Hooda said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of the farmer unions spearheading the protest, has tried to break the deadlock and sent a proposal to the government for talks. “The government should now also take two steps forward and try to make talks fruitful,” he said.

Senior leaders of the Punjab-based political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat) Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the legitimate demands of the farmers.

The leaders in a statement said the party supports the protest and party workers would hoist black flags on May 26 to show solidarity with the farmers.