Centre mulling new IAS, IPS cadre for Mizoram, says DoNER Minister

Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he had directed the Department of Personnel and Training to undertake an exercise to study the implications and feasibility of creating a separate cadre for all India service officers like the IAS and the IPS for Mizoram.

This was conveyed to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga by Mr. Singh when the former called on him here.

The Chief Minister took up with the DoNER Minister the request to have a separate IAS or civil services cadre for Mizoram, which is presently part of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories, excluding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) cadre. In response, Mr. Singh said he had asked the DoPT to undertake an exercise to study the implications and feasibility of the request, an official release said.

Mr. Singh also said that two more Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — will also become a part of the AGMUT cadre.

Mr. Zoramthanga also took up the issue of 10% financial assistance through non-exempt ministries with Mr. Singh and requested for some mechanism for dispensing the unspent balance.