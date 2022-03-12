Centre, Maharashtra lock horns yet again as police summon Fadnavis

CBI summons Mumbai Police Commissioner

CBI summons Mumbai Police Commissioner

Maharashtra is all set to witness new round of Center versus State tensions as a day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was called for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of allegations of malpractices in transfers, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis has been summoned by the Mumbai police in a case pertaining to leak of information under the Official Secrets Act.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said that since he has been the State’s home minister in the past, he would join the investigation and appear before the cyber crime unit of Mumbai police at 11 a.m. on Monday. However, by evening the Mumbai police announced that a team of officials will visit Mr. Fadnavis at his residence to record the statement and he need not come to the police station.

Earlier Mr. Fadnavis had said, “I enjoy certain privileges as a Leader of Opposition and nobody can ask me about the source of my information. I had exposed the report detailing corrupt activities in transfers of officials and instead of probing that, the Maharashtra government is calling me for probe.”

“After I gave information available with me to Union Home Secretary, he took serious cognizance of it and even the Supreme Court ordered an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation. The State government is busy shielding corrupt,” he alleged.

Commenting on his expose of a sting operation on a special public prosecutor where it was claimed that the State government was plotting to frame BJP leaders, Mr. Fadnavis said the said case involving BJP leader Girish Mahajan must be given to the CBI. “I have more footage which I will hand it over to CBI and if the State government fails to hand it over to the CBI then we will approach the court for the same,” he said.