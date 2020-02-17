Centre lets Ladakh appoint non-gazetted personnel

Following a shortage of personnel, the Union government has empowered the Union Territory of Ladakh to formulate its own rules to appoint “non-gazetted” officials.

A senior official said the day-to-day work in Ladakh was getting hampered as the process to reallocate government officials had not been completed, and not many officials were willing to move to the Union Territory.

The erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Parliament on August 6, 2019. Thereafter, the Union government appointed a panel to find out officials’ preference for posting. The General Administration Department of Jammu and Kashmir issued an order last year seeking options from government officials “for their further allocation” to the two Union Territories. The employees had to fill a form, comprising 18 columns, which sought information on their “place of birth, home district, marital status and caste”. “All employees have submitted their preference,” the official said.

To tide over the crisis, the Centre on January 21 said Ladakh’s Lieutenant-Governor “shall exercise the power to make rules in regard to...the method of recruitment to all Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) and Group ‘C’ posts under his administrative control”.

‘L-G can decide’

The notification further said the Lieutenant-Governor could decide on the “qualifications necessary for appointment to such services and posts; and the conditions of service of persons appointed to such services and posts for the purposes of probation, confirmation, seniority and promotion”.

The official said a new administrative complex was being built in Leh. It would also house the office of the Hill Development Council.

There are about four lakh State government employees and 66 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 68 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the erstwhile State. Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the IAS, the IPS and other central service officers will continue to work in the Union Territories, while new recruits will be allocated the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre.

In the Union Budget unveiled on February 1, a total of ₹30,757 crore was allocated to Jammu and Kashmir and ₹5,958 crore for Ladakh for the fiscal 2020-21.

Earlier, based on the 14th Finance Commission grants, a total of ₹14,559.25 crore was pending to be distributed to the two Union Territories. In December, ₹2,977.31 crore was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and ₹1,275.99 crore to Ladakh. “This was the first time around 8% Central funds were transferred to Ladakh. Previously, the region received only 2%. The area is underdeveloped and needs greater help from the Centre,” said the official.