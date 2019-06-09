Situation is under control: West Bengal responds to Centre’s advisory

The Union Home Ministry on June 9 issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing “deep concern” over continued violence in the State
The advisory, sent on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah, said, “It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.”
In response, State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote to the Ministry, saying the situation was “under control”. “There have been a few stray post-poll clashes perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions without any delay.”
(With PTI inputs)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor