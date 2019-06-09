Other States

Situation is under control: West Bengal responds to Centre’s advisory

Policemen stand near the scene of a gunbattle at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on June 9, 2019.

Policemen stand near the scene of a gunbattle at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on June 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The advisory, sent on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah, said, “It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility.”

The Union Home Ministry on June 9 issued an advisory to the West Bengal government expressing “deep concern” over continued violence in the State

In response, State Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De wrote to the Ministry, saying the situation was “under control”. “There have been a few stray post-poll clashes perpetrated by some anti-social elements, the law enforcement authorities have been taking firm and appropriate actions without any delay.”

(With PTI inputs)

