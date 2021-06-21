Other States

Centre initiates major disciplinary proceedings against ex-West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Businessline

The Centre has initiated major penalty proceedings against former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehavior, officials said on Monday.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay, now an adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been asked to reply to a "memorandum", within 30 days, sent to him by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mentioning the charges, they said.

The former Chief Secretary has been warned of major penalty proceedings that allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, the officials said.


