Centre hiking fuel prices when people need relief, says Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the Central government for hiking fuel prices, stating that such “absurd decisions” would push people during the COVID-19 pandemic into further distress.
The continuously rising petrol-diesel prices, said Mr. Nath, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, was a double-whammy of inflation to the public. “Today is the time to provide relief, but people are not being given any,” he said.
The State Congress president, Mr. Nath directed all city and district Congress committee presidents to protest against the hike at district/city/block party headquarters at 11 a.m. on Wednesday by involving party office-bearers, workers, affiliated organisations and MLAs. Besides, workers will also demand local employment opportunities for migrant workers.
‘Acute financial crisis’
For the past three months, said Mr. Nath, economic activity in the State had remained completely stopped. “The working class, having lost their employment and businesses, is sitting at homes while facing an acute financial crisis. They are expecting support from the Central and the State governments,” he said.
‘Absurd moves’
Mr. Nath added that “because of the absurd decisions of the BJP government at the Centre they are being forced to face further distress”.
He claimed the government was making profits by hiking prices, and was inflicting inflation on the public. “Petrol and diesel prices are almost the same now. In the past 16 days, petrol prices have been hiked by ₹8.3 and diesel by ₹9.46 per litre, ” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath