Centre has done nothing for tea gardens of north Bengal, says Mamata

We will not do anything that is anti-farmer or anti-people, says Bengal Chief Minister

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Centre has done nothing for the tea garden workers in north Bengal and played no role in reopening the closed ones. Her remarks came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an allocation of ₹1,000 crore for the welfare of women and children in tea gardens of poll-bound West Bengal and Assam.

“We have increased the wages from ₹67 to ₹202. They had promised to reopen all the seven closed gardens before the Lok Sabha elections, but not a single one has resumed operations. There are so many [BJP] MPs who have won from north Bengal but tell me what they have done for this region,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing a gathering in Falakata in Alipurduar district. The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the region in 2019 and the TMC drew a blank.

The Chief Minister, who is on a tour of north Bengal, said her government would protect farmers and the Scheduled Tribes. “We will not do anything that is anti-farmer or anti-people.” She participated in a mass marriage ceremony where hundreds of weddings were being organised in the district. The Chief Minister was also seen shaking a leg during the mass wedding ceremony.

Trinamool raising regionalism

In South 24 Parganas, where the BJP organised a rally, a former TMC leader who joined the BJP last week accused Ms. Banerjee and her party of inciting regionalism and creating Bengali-non-Bengali divide. The TMC during its campaign is heavily relying on the word ‘bahirgata [outsiders]”.

“The regionalism that the Trinamool Congress is spreading is more dangerous than even communalism,” Rajib Banerjee said. He said lakhs of people from the State are working in other States and asked if such passions are aroused “will they not affect them”.

Mr. Banerjee, who was the Forest Minister, said instead of taking credit for being number one in providing 100 days work, the government has to think why people don’t have jobs so that they have to depend on 100 days work.