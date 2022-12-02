Centre has approved major road reconstruction, bridge conversion projects for Assam: CM Himanta

December 02, 2022 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the State had been able to get approval for two projects of immense significance from the Centre.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on November 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam government has received approval from the Centre for re-construction of road network damaged in Dima Hasao district in this year’s flood and landslides, and for the conversion of wooden bridges to concrete ones, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He also said that construction of different roads and bridges under various projects, including externally-aided ones, were on in full swing in the State.

Chairing a meeting of Public Works (Roads) Department in Guwahati on Thursday, Mr. Sarma said the State had been able to get approval for two projects of immense significance from the Centre.

"The first being a Rs 3,800-crore reconstruction of road network of Dima Hasao region that was damaged by the devastating flood and landslides earlier this year. The second is a Rs 4,000-crore conversion of 11 wooden bridges to concrete bridges," he said.

Mr. Sarma also said implementation of numerous crucial projects by the Department, in association with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, among others, is going on.

These include ₹2,608-crore Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, ₹3,197-crore Palasbari-Suwalkuchi Bridge and projects worth several crores of rupees under ‘Asom Mala’, a State government scheme to improve road connectivity.

The Chief Minister also said the ongoing construction of flyovers in Guwahati has been going on in full swing and are likely to be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

"The aim is to complete the majority of the major projects by 2026," he added.

In another review meeting, the Chief Minister took stock of vacancies in Education and Power departments and measures to fill these.

"Held a meeting with Education & Power dept officials to know about vacant positions in both depts & fill them up in presence of Cabinet colleagues Dr @ranojpeguassam, Smt @GorlosaNandita & @jayanta_malla," Mr. Sarma wrote on Twitter.

He added that measures for filling up vacancies in the Education department by this year-end were suggested.

"Asked Power Dept to start the process of filling up the vacancies by December, including in APDCL, AEGCL & APGCL, and create new vacancies to revamp the power sector," Mr. Sarma added.

