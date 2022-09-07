Centre extends ceasefire with Niki Sumi group

The MHA first signed the agreement in 2021

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ceasefire agreement with the Niki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland.

The MHA said that a ceasefire agreement was in operation between the Government of India and NSCN (K).

“It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement with the NSCN (K) Niki for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2022 to 07.09.2023,” the MHA said in a statement.

Sumi is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly planning the attack on an army convoy in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015 in which 18 personnel were killed.

