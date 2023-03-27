ADVERTISEMENT

Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga between Varanasi and Haldia: MoS for Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur

March 27, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Kalyani (West Bengal)

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said the Centre is also developing 118 waterways in the country.

PTI

Shantanu Thakur. File

The Union government is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said.

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said on March 26 the Centre is also developing 118 waterways in the country.

“The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students. It will strengthen the economy,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on the infrastructure development of the country which has been neglected for a long” he said.

"We want the cooperation of the West Bengal government for infrastructure development as the State needs it," he said. Mr. Thakur said the four jetties he inaugurated were built at a cost of ₹8 crore.

He also initiated various development along the Ichamati river — National Waterway 44, in the North 24 Parganas district. The works will be undertaken across 24 km along the river, from Berigopalpore to Taranipore.

