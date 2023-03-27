HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre developing 60 jetties along Ganga between Varanasi and Haldia: MoS for Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said the Centre is also developing 118 waterways in the country.

March 27, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Kalyani (West Bengal)

PTI
Shantanu Thakur. File

Shantanu Thakur. File

The Union government is developing 60 jetties on the banks of Ganga between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in West Bengal, Union MoS for Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said.

ALSO READ
Floating jetty project at St. Mary’s island gets administrative nod

Inaugurating four such jetties on both sides of the river at Nadia's Kalyani and Tribeny in Hooghly district of West Bengal, he said on March 26 the Centre is also developing 118 waterways in the country.

“The 118 new waterways will reduce distance, lower transportation costs and benefit small traders, daily passengers and students. It will strengthen the economy,” he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussing on the infrastructure development of the country which has been neglected for a long” he said.

"We want the cooperation of the West Bengal government for infrastructure development as the State needs it," he said. Mr. Thakur said the four jetties he inaugurated were built at a cost of ₹8 crore.

He also initiated various development along the Ichamati river — National Waterway 44, in the North 24 Parganas district. The works will be undertaken across 24 km along the river, from Berigopalpore to Taranipore.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / West Bengal / Kolkata / rivers / development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.