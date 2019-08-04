Centre derailing NRC, says Gogoi

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government was trying to derail the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) by disclosing data and attacking NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela.

Mr. Gogoi, who had been the Chief Minister for three terms, said this was an indication that the BJP was not interested in resolving the foreigners’ issue.

“The BJP government has focussed on certain districts to claim that the names of Bangladeshi-origin people have been registered in the NRC. If Hajela, conducting the exercise, is doing this, why is he not being removed or transferred? After all, he is not a constitutional authority but a government servant and is directly answerable to the administration,” Mr. Gogoi said.

He reiterated that the NRC would end up as “waste paper” and leave out many genuine citizens belonging to different communities.

“This exercise will only be 50% successful. Many among the Bengali Muslims, tea garden workers, Gorkhas and others will miss out while some foreigners will be included,” he said.

The Sarbananda Sonowal government in the State , he said, must ensure the inclusion of all legal citizens in the NRC.