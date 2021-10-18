Centre buys 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in kharif marketing season for ₹11,000 crore

Photo used for representative purpose only.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September

The government on Monday said it has procured 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the current kharif marketing season for over ₹11,000 crore.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

"Over 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to October 17, 2021," according to an official statement.

The procurement took place in states and UTs of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

"The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP commenced recently and has benefitted 371919 farmers with MSP value of ₹11,099.25 crore," the statement said.