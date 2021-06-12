Centre asks Odisha to take corrective steps after irregularities in PMAY-G scheme

A Central team led by Gaya Prasad, Deputy Director General of Department of Rural Development, visited Odishan on February 9 and 11 to conduct an inquiry over irregularities in PMAY-G scheme after a complaint by Sundargarh MP Jual Oram (in file picture).

BHUBANESWAR

12 June 2021 12:08 IST

Central team makes observations after visit to State in February

: After coming across large-scale irregularities in the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojna – Grameen in Odisha, the Centre has asked State government to take corrective measures.

A Central team led by Gaya Prasad, Deputy Director General of Department of Rural Development, visited the State on February 9 and 11 to conduct an inquiry after a complaint received from former Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram.

“The Central team observed several cases of irregularities relating to absence of PMAY-G logo on houses, lack of quality construction and houses being shown as completed on AwaasSoft, but found incomplete during inspection,” Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote to Mr. Oram.

Some of the prominent irregularities flagged by the team include allotment of PMAY-G houses to both father and son and construction of PMAY-G houses on government land.

The Rural Development Department had directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to recover funds from ineligible beneficiaries of the flagship housing scheme.

At one place, beneficiaries were found constructing houses on government land.

“The State government may consider regularising allotment of land to beneficiaries and allow them to proceed. If it is not agreeable to the State government, then the funds released to them should be recovered,” the team recommended.

The department also asked the State government to take stern action against people involved in irregularities and file police cases against erring officials.

“The quality of construction noticed during inspections is very poor. The State is requested to take measures to improve the quality of the houses that have been inspected during inquiry and bring them to liveable condition,” Nagendra Nath Sinha, Rural Development Secretary, said in a letter to Odisha CS.

The State must improve the system of both quality monitoring and administrative supervision to bring significant improvements in the quality of houses under construction and those inspected, Mr. Sinha said.