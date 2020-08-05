Centre approves transfer of Sushant’s case to CBI

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday issued a notification allowing the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government.

“The CBI has received the DoPT notification. Accordingly, the agency will take up investigation,” said an agency official.

The State government had recommended the CBI probe on Tuesday. The decision came amid allegations that a Bihar police officer who had gone to Mumbai to supervise the investigation was deliberately quarantined there.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money-laundering angle, on Wednesday recorded the statement of Samuel Miranda, who worked as the house manager for Sushant. His name was mentioned in the FIR lodged by Sushant’s father in Patna on July 28.

It is alleged that Mr. Miranda was hired at the instance of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main accused in the case alleging abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The ED had earlier recorded statements of the chartered accountants of Ms. Chakraborty and Sushant to determine if there were any irregularities in the financial transactions linked to the duo. Sushant’s father has alleged that ₹15 crore were transferred from his account within a short time.

Ms. Chakraborty, who has been summoned by the ED to record her statement in Mumbai on Friday, has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. Her chartered accountant is expected to appear again before the probe team on Thursday.