ADVERTISEMENT

Centre approves renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad

February 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar” and the Osmanabad city as “Dharashiv”.

‘“Government of India [GoI] has no objection to change the name of Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ and the Osmanabad city as ‘Dharashiv’,” Under Secretary to the GoI, Shyamal Kumar Bit, said in two separate order copies.

Also read: Eknath Shinde cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad cities

It was a long-pending demand by right-wing groups in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on Twitter and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision. “The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has done what was promised,” he said.

Renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv was the last Cabinet decision of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, which collapsed last June following Mr. Shinde’s rebellion.

After coming to power, the Shinde-Fadnavis government scrapped the previous Cabinet decision and took a fresh decision. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US