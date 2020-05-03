Centre allows farmers to work across border fencing in Tripura

The Central government eased restrictions allowing farmers in Tripura to work in their agriculture fields across the barbed wire fencing along the border with Bangladesh. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said the decision would help many cultivators residing in the border villages.

Hundreds of acres fell across the fencing as it was erected 150 yards from the zero point from the border as per a bilateral accord India had signed with Bangladesh. There were however a few exceptions in some areas to protect places of worships, graveyards or cremation grounds.

Restrictions under the lockdown and sealing off of the 856-km border to prevent the spread of the virus have made the situation tough for the cultivators. They often represented to the State government the problems they faced in this harvesting season.

The Chief Minister in a statement thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs for the relief to the farmers. He said the farmers would now be allowed to work in a time-bound manner.

“The farmers will benefit extensively,” Mr. Deb said and requested them to maintain social distancing and other guidelines to stay protected from the deadly virus.