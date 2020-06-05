Other States

Central team visits cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal

This May 22, 2020 photo shows villagers inspecting the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in Deulbari village, in South 24 Parganas district in the Sundarbans, West Bengal.

The cyclone left 98 people dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in several districts of south Bengal.

A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

The seven-member team, headed by Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anuj Sharma, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening on a three-day visit.

The team was divided into two groups and while one is visiting Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, the other went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

The central team is likely to conduct aerial survey and ground assessment.

Cyclone Amphan broke embankments in Purbodarogapur village of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, causing saline water to gush into ﬁelds and destroy crops.

They will also be visiting Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

On Saturday, the inter-ministerial team will meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officials of the state government before leaving for the national capital, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state suffered losses to the tune of ₹ 1 lakh crore due to the cyclone.

During his visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance relief of ₹ 1,000 crore for the state, which was then released by the Centre.

