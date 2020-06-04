Other States

Central team to survey West Bengal districts ravaged by Amphan

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

IMCT members to survey Patharpratima and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas districts and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district

An inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) will arrive in West Bengal on Thursday evening to survey the districts ravaged by Cyclone Amphan, a senior state government official said.

Headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security), Anuj Sharma, the seven-member team will survey the two worst-affected districts of North and South 24 Parganas to assess the devastation, he said.

Also read | West Bengal: Knocked down by the virus, flattened by winds

“The team members will be divided into two groups to conduct the survey on Friday. They may conduct an aerial survey or do a ground assessment. But since they have only a day for the purpose, they may take the aerial route,” the IAS official said on Thursday.

As per the schedule, IMCT members will survey Patharpratima and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas districts and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, he said.

“They may not visit the moderately affected regions of East Midnapore district,” the official added.

The State government has readied its report on the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan in eight districts of the State, he said.

On Saturday, IMCT members may meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officials before leaving for the national capital in the evening, the official said.

“We will give our report to them during Saturday’s meeting and also share our views,” he said.

The central team also comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Fisheries, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the official said.

The central government, which has allotted ₹1,000 crore as an advance relief to the state government under the National Disaster Management Fund for relief and restoration work, may consider the IMCT survey report for releasing more financial assistance to the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 1:54:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/central-team-to-survey-west-bengal-districts-ravaged-by-amphan/article31746300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY