Central team studying Assam’s COVID-19 management

‘The team members are expected to submit a report after their week-long tour is over’

A three-member Central team has been touring Assam since June 4 to study the State’s COVID-19 management, officials said on Sunday.

“The team has held a series of discussions with senior officials over the COVID-19 situation in the State. The team members are expected to submit a report after their week-long tour is over,” said Samir Kumar Sinha, Assam’s principal secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department).

The Central team comprises Ajay Tiwari, joint secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and N.N. Naskar and Snigdha Basu, both from the All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health. They have been visiting various medical colleges, hospitals, COVID-19 care centres and quarantine centres in the State.

92 new cases on Sunday

Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Himanta Biswa Sarma said some 2.50 lakh people had so far returned to Assam from 14 States, leading to a surge in the number of coronavirus patients in the State.

With 92 fresh cases by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Assam’s COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 2,565 of which 1,943 were active. Four persons, including a 16-year-old girl, have died.

