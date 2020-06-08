Central team studying Assam COVID-19 management

GUWAHATI

08 June 2020 00:32 IST

A Central team has been touring Assam since June 4 to study the State’s COVID-19 management, officials said on Sunday.

“The team has held a series of discussions with senior officials over the COVID-19 situation in the State. The team members are expected to submit a report after their week-long tour is over,” said Samir Kumar Sinha, Assam’s Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department).

The Central team comprises Ajay Tiwari, N.N. Naskar and Snigdha Basu.

Advertising

Advertising