Central team studying Assam COVID-19 management
A Central team has been touring Assam since June 4 to study the State’s COVID-19 management, officials said on Sunday.
“The team has held a series of discussions with senior officials over the COVID-19 situation in the State. The team members are expected to submit a report after their week-long tour is over,” said Samir Kumar Sinha, Assam’s Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department).
The Central team comprises Ajay Tiwari, N.N. Naskar and Snigdha Basu.
