ADVERTISEMENT

Central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal

January 30, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Kolkata

The officials, who are scheduled to conduct their review till February 6, will visit schools in districts starting with North 24 Parganas on January 30.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“A 13-member Central team on January 30 started review of the midday meal scheme in schools in West Bengal,” a senior official said.

The joint review mission consisting of Union Education Ministry officials, one nutritionist, one representative of the UNICEF along with director of PM Poshan Scheme, V. Bhaskar held a high-level meeting with state Education Department officials, he said.

The officials, who are scheduled to conduct their review till February 6, will visit schools in districts starting with North 24 Parganas on January 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The team, which reached the city on Sunday evening, will check school infrastructure and food quality, served to school children under the mid-day meal scheme.

"This is a routine visit. We carry out such reviews in the States every year. We will try to visit as many districts as possible. Today, we met the officials of the School Education Department. Today is a testing day," an official of the team said after the meeting. She said that they are likely to speak to school children and their parents.

The Centre has recently allocated a fund of ₹372 crore under the PM Poshan scheme to the State in order to provide nutrition to school students. It has also released an additional fund of ₹250 crore to the School Education Department for infrastructural development.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US