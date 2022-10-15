Central team rushed to Uttar Pradesh after spike in dengue cases

The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 14, 2022 22:53 IST

Patients suspected of suffering from dengue disease undergo treatment at a government hospital, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Health Ministry on Friday rushed a team to Uttar Pradesh to assess and manage the dengue situation in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

The team will work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of dengue being reported by the State

“A multi-disciplinary team has been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

The six-member Central team to U.P. comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr. V.K. Chaudhary from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

