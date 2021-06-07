Other States

Central team reaches Bengal to assess cyclone damage

A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas in West Bengal by visiting affected areas, reached Kolkata on Sunday evening, an official said.

The team headed by S K Shahi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, is scheduled to complete its assessment by June 9 and return to Delhi, he said.

On Monday, the IMCT will visit Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district, where state government officials will give a presentation on the damage caused by the cyclone, the official said.

The team is also likely to hold a meeting with the state Finance Department officials during its three-day visit.

Cyclone Yaas left behind a trail of destruction after making landfall in coastal Odisha and West Bengal on May 26.


