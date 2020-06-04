Other States

Central team in Bengal to assess damage caused by Amphan

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.

A woman cooks food in a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Paraganas district of West Bengal, Friday, May 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A seven-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team arrived in West Bengal on Thursday to assess the damages caused due to Cyclone Amphan.

Also read | West Bengal: Knocked down by the virus, flattened by winds

Headed by Anuj Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, the team arrived at the Kolkata airport on Thursday evening and is likely to visit Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas on Friday. The team will also visit the affected areas of North 24 Parganas, including Sandeshkhali, on Saturday. The team comprises representatives from different ministries, including from the Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The State government said it would extend all support to the team. State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the State would submit a report to the team on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Abdul Mannan and leader of the Left Legislature party Sujan Chakraborty visited the areas affected by Amphan

Cyclone Amphan, that made landfall near Sagar Island of the Sunderbans on May 20, has caused extensive damage to the coastal areas of the State. The Centre has provided  ₹1,000 crore to the State after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas. According to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, damages incurred due to the cyclone could cost the State about ₹1 lakh crore.

 

