Central schemes: Modi takes a dig at Mamata; CM gives event a miss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government on the “non-implementation of the Central government schemes” saying why schemes involving direct benefits — where there is no intermediary, cut money or syndicates are involved — be implemented in the State.

“Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 8 crore farmers have benefited as about ₹43,000 crore have been transferred to their account through direct transfer. There is no intermediary, no cut money, no syndicate. When there is a direct transfer, no cut money is involved. Syndicate does not get anything. Why would someone try to implement such a scheme,” Mr. Modi asked.

Speaking at the event in Kolkata to mark the sesquicenentary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust ( KoPT), the Prime Minister said it pained him that the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were not reaching the people of the State.

“I pray to God that good sense prevails over the policy-makers of Bengal,” he said, adding that the people had made up their mind that nobody could deprive the poor of such benefits. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to participate in the KoPT event, gave the occasion a miss.

KoPT to be named Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port

The Prime Minister also announced that the KoPT would be christened as Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust. He said Mookerjee had set up the foundation of industrialisation but his contributions were largely ignored. “The Kolkata Port will now be known as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.” Mookerjee, founder of the Jana Sangh, had served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet.

Mr. Modi also emphasised on port-led development and said Kolkata assumes significance because it serves as the convergence of ports and inland waterways. He said work was in progress so that large ships could ply in the Ganga by 2021. He said the Centre was also promoting cruise tourism and wants to take the number of cruise ships from about 150 to 1,000.