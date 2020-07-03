Central ration embezzled in Punjab, alleges SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged misappropriation in distribution of Central government ration in Punjab by the leaders of the ruling party. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday demanded a probe into the ‘embezzlement’.
Mr. Badal urged that ration being sent under the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) should be monitored strictly through Central observers so that it is not pilfered and sold in the open market.
He alleged that Punjab government failed to distribute the Central ration to migrant labourers, resulting in their exodus from the State that adversely affected its industry and agricultural operations.
The party also decided to hold State-wide protests against the State government to press for immediate withdrawal of the power bills send to traders for the lockdown period.
SAD trade and industry wing president N.K. Sharma said that members of the party, along with traders and industrialists, will hold protests in front of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited offices across the State.
“It is shameful that the PSPCL under direction from the State government has sent bills based on average to several traders and industries for the period of three month of lockdown. This is not acceptable. We will soon launch protests,” Mr. Sharma said in a statement.
