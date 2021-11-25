Other States

Central Railway rolls back platform ticket price hike in Mumbai

Photo used for representative purpose only.   | Photo Credit: A. M. FARUQUI

The Central Railway has decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday, an official said.

The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 5:15:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/central-railway-rolls-back-platform-ticket-price-hike-in-mumbai/article37675240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY