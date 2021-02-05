Central observers should have final say in deployment of forces in West Bengal polls: BJP to EC

New Delhi:

05 February 2021 16:51 IST

The polls are expected to be held in West Bengal in April-May.

The BJP urged the Election Commission on Thursday to give Central observers the final say in the deployment of forces during the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections as a party delegation met the poll watchdog with a list of demands.

BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta, a nominated Rajya Sabha member, said the delegation also conveyed its apprehensions about the possible misuse of the provision that allows people with disability and voters above 80 years of age to cast their votes by postal ballots, and said they could be instead given special facilities in polling booths.

The EC had come out with this provision last year following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertising

Advertising

The “biased” State administration could misuse it, Mr. Dasgupta said, attacking the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

The party delegation included its national general secretary Bhupender Yadav, State chief Dilip Ghosh and Mr. Dasgupta besides others. The polls are expected to be held in West Bengal in April-May.